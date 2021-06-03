American International Group Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

ULTA stock opened at $336.79 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

