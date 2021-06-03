American International Group Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

