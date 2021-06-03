American International Group Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Viasat worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

