American International Group Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,633 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

