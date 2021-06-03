American International Group Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

