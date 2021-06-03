American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Western Union by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 112,341 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

WU opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

