American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

