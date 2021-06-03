American International Group Inc. Purchases 8,893 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

