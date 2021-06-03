American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,200 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVW opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

