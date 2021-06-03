American International Group Inc. Sells 11,581 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

KEY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

