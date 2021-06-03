American International Group Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.