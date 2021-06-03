American International Group Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Entergy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,141 shares of company stock worth $2,275,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

