American International Group Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,633 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,322. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

AKAM stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.