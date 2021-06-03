American International Group Inc. Sells 371,588 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 371,588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 63,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 961,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

TRMB stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

