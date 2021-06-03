American International Group Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

