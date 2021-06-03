American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.

AMSC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

