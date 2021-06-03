Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $262.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -597.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

