Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $89,555.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $89,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.
AMST stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.06.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.