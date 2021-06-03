Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $89,555.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $89,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amesite alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

AMST stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.