AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 60.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 175,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

