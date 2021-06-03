AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.91 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

