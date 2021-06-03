AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

