AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,625 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

COP stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of -393.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

