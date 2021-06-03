AMG National Trust Bank Sells 22,767 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

ABBV opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

