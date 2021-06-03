AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

