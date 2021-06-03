AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $255.41 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.08. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

