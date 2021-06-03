Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Acquires $13,860.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,595.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.14. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

