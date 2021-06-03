Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.34 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

