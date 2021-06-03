Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $$18.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

