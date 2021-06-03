AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.00. AMREP shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 14,875 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.85 and a beta of 0.65.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of AMREP worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

