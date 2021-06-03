Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $533.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $542.80 million. Gray Television reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

