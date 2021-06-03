Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $533.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.80 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

