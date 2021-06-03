Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

