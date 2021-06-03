Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post $295.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Okta posted sales of $200.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

OKTA stock opened at $215.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.47. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

