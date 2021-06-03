Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post sales of $113.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.