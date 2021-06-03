Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.44. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.