Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.14. TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

