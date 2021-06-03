Analysts Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

CGRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 67,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

