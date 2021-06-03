Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $1.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 409.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.