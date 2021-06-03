Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $121.03 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

