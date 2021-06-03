Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

