Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.