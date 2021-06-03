Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.