Analysts Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter worth about $7,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in MedAvail by 262.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

