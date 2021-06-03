Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $44.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.64 billion and the lowest is $43.63 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.