Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 503,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.