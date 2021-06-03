Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 503,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

