Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

