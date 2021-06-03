Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
