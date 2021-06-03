Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $96.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.07 million to $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

TNP opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.