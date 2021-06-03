Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

