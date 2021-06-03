Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MediPharm Labs (LABS)

MediPharm Labs (TSE: LABS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

5/19/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

5/18/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LABS traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. 798,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

