Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

5/26/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/19/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperformer” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/28/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.26. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

